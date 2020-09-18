1/1
Earline (Barrier) Burris
1954 - 2020
Earline Barrier Burris, 66, of Mt. Gilead, passed away on Friday, September 18, 2020 at her home.
Her funeral service was at 4 p.m. Sunday, September 20, 2020 in the Stanly Funeral Home Chapel of Albemarle with Rev. Delane Burris and Rev. Ken Martin officiating. Burial followed in the Dunn's Grove Baptist Church Cemetery officiated by Dathan Hall. The family received friends on Saturday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.
Mrs. Burris was born on May 22, 1954 in Albemarle and was the daughter of the late Earl and Zora Bell Barrier. She graduated from North Stanly High School in 1972. She's most well known for her work at Handi Mart for over 14 years.
Earline enjoyed cooking for her family, canning, spending time with her grandchildren, being involved with church and loved to support her husband in his ministry and his gospel quartet the Singing Towers.
Earline is survived by her husband of 47 years, Terry Burris, and lovingly remembered by her daughter Kimberly Almond (Chris) of Richfield; son Jeremy (Jenn) Burris of Mt. Gilead; grandchildren Ross Almond, Taylor Almond and Terry Almond, all of Richfield; brothers Hoyle Barrier and Caleb Barrier; and sisters Vandora Furr and Louise Efird.
She was also preceded in death by a sister, Hazel Almond.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Stanly & The Uwharrie, 960 N. 1st St., Albemarle, NC 28001.
Stanly Funeral and Cremation Care of Albemarle is serving the Burris family.

Published in Stanly News And Press from Sep. 18 to Sep. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Stanly Funeral Home
1835 Badin Rd
Albemarle, NC 28001
(704) 982-8134
