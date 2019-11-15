|
Eddie Jones Parker, 84, of Richfield, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019 surrounded by his family.
Mr. Parker was born Nov. 22, 1934 to the late J. Reid and Lillie Poplin Parker.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brother, James Stephenson "Steve" Parker.
Eddie served in the United States Army and was a previous manager at Alcoa. He loved the lake and all hobbies associated with the water. Against his wishes, he grew close to the dogs in his care. Eddie watched the world go by from the views of his "Pilot House."
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18, 2019 at Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle, officiated by Jim Allred. Entombment will follow in the Richfield Cemetery.
Eddie is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Jean Rodgers Parker; daughter, Lauren Bolton; brother, Robert Parker; niece, Kimberly Bolton; numerous other nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to , P. O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN, 38101 or , 2900 Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL. 33607.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle is serving the Parker family.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019