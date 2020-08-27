Eddie Lamar Blalock, 65, of Albemarle, NC passed away on Tuesday, August 25, 2020.

Visitation will be held at Grace Baptist Church at 2 p.m. on Sunday, August 30, 2020, followed by a memorial service at 3 p.m. with Rev. Delane Burris officiating.

Survivors include his wife, Janice Litaker Blalock; and son, Brian Blalock (Laura); sister, Mary Jo Potts; grandsons, Justin Blalock (Jennifer) and Derek Blalock (Sarah); great-grandchildren, Lucas and Lillian Blalock.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Stanly & The Uwharrie or Grace Baptist Church.

