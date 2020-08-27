1/1
Eddie Lamar Blalock
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eddie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eddie Lamar Blalock, 65, of Albemarle, NC passed away on Tuesday, August 25, 2020.
Visitation will be held at Grace Baptist Church at 2 p.m. on Sunday, August 30, 2020, followed by a memorial service at 3 p.m. with Rev. Delane Burris officiating.
Survivors include his wife, Janice Litaker Blalock; and son, Brian Blalock (Laura); sister, Mary Jo Potts; grandsons, Justin Blalock (Jennifer) and Derek Blalock (Sarah); great-grandchildren, Lucas and Lillian Blalock.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Stanly & The Uwharrie or Grace Baptist Church.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved