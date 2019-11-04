|
|
Edith "Margie" Harkey Furr, 85, of Albemarle passed away Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 in Atrium Health Stanly.
Her funeral service will be 4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019 in the Stanly Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Ron Honeycutt officiating. Burial will follow in Stanly Gardens of Memory. The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Stanly Funeral and Cremation Care prior to the hour of the service.
Born Jan. 14, 1934 in Cabarrus County, she was the daughter of the late William Harkey and Lectie Harwood Harkey.
She was a member of Anderson Grove Baptist Church and was a retired employee of Wiscassett Mills. She loved flowers, gardening and was gifted at crafts.
Mrs. Furr is survived by her husband, Horace Furr, of the home; sons, Tony Furr and wife Peggy of Albemarle, Perry V. Furr of Albemarle and Gene L. Furr of Albemarle; two brothers, Willis Harkey of Mt. Pleasant and Bobby Joe Harkey of Locust; four grandchildren, Allen Furr, Yunmi Furr, Lora Furr and Justin Furr; and seven great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Anderson Grove Baptist Church, 2225 E. Main St., Albemarle, NC 28001.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019