Edna B. Helms
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Edna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edna B. Helms went home to be with the Lord on June 2, 2020.
A native of Albemarle, NC, born February 3, 1929, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Charlie L. Helms, and her son, Marlon C. Helms.
She will be remembered for her selfless love and devotion to her family and through her lifelong testimony to Christ in music, poetry and song.
Edna is survived by her daughters, Joy H. Davis and husband Mike, Jan P. Helms, Jill H. Parker and husband Dave; daughter-in-law, Cathy L. Helms; seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
The visitation was held from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday, June 5, 2020 at McEwen Funeral Service-Mint Hill Chapel.
Mrs. Helms' funeral service will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at McEwen Funeral Service-Mint Hill Chapel. A graveside service will follow the funeral service at Canton Baptist Church Cemetery in Albemarle, NC.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Gideons International at www.gideons.org.
Condolences may be offered at www.mcewenminthillchapel.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McEwen Funeral Service-Mint Hill Chapel
7428 Matthews-Mint Hill Road
Charlotte, NC 28227
7045454864
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved