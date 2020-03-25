Home

Stanly Funeral Home
1835 Badin Rd
Albemarle, NC 28001
(704) 982-8134

Elaine (Huneycutt) Crawley


1945 - 2020
Elaine (Huneycutt) Crawley Obituary
Elaine Huneycutt Crawley, 74, of Richfield passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020 in her home.
Her private family funeral service will be held in Aquadale Baptist Church Cemetery. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
Born Oct. 29, 1945 in Stanly County, she was the daughter of Jarvis S. Huneycutt and Mary Carpenter Huneycutt.
She worked for many years as an assistant in the Stanly County Veteran's Service Office.
Mrs. Crawley was a volunteer with Hospice of Stanly for over 20 years.
She is survived by her husband, Bill Crawley; son, Trent Bowers of Concord; daughter, Shelli Yelton and husband Bradley Yelton of Mt. Pleasant; and granddaughter, Rylee Shoaf.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Cabarrus County, 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28081 or to the Levine Cancer Center, 1021 Morehead Medical Dr., Charlotte, NC 28204.
Stanly Funeral and Cremation Care of Albemarle is serving the Crawley Family.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020
