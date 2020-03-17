|
Elaine Lowder Gurley, 83, of Albemarle, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020 at her home.
Mrs. Gurley was born Dec. 2, 1936 in Stanly County to the late Glenn Ray Lowder and the late Maggie Whitley Lowder.
She was also preceded in death by husband, Eugene Adam Gurley.
A memorial service was on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Bethany United Methodist Church, 2411 U.S. Highway 52, officiated by Pastor Nina Miller.
Survivors include daughters, Candis Smith of Mount Gilead and Kristi Gurley Hatley and husband Brad of Misenheimer; grandchildren, Benjamin Smith and wife Hailey, Elizabeth Candis Forrest and husband Brantley, John Christopher Smith and wife Ashley, Jake Alexander Smith, Kari Hatley Poplin, Keli Hatley Barbee and husband RJ, Zachary Brad Hatley and wife Gabrielle, and Kristin Candis Hatley; great-grandchildren, Cadence Smith, Caitlynn Smith, Camden Eugene Smith, Cole Smith, Jace Forrest, Max Forrest, Mason Poplin, Finley Barbee, Ivy Barbee and Eloise Barbee; and special friend, Robert Barringer.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle is serving the Gurley family.
Published in Stanly News And Press on Mar. 17, 2020