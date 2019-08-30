|
November 1, 1945 – August 29, 2019
Elaine Huneycutt, 73, of Bailey passed away Thursday. A service to celebrate her life will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Joyner's Funeral Home, 4100 Raleigh Road Parkway, Wilson. The Rev. Drew Hellams will officiate.
The family will receive friends one hour prior the service.
Elaine is survived by her husband of 56 years, Dewayne Huneycutt of Bailey; daughters, Darleen Bunn and husband, James, of Sims and Debbie Pollock and husband, Michael, of Stantonsburg; son, Doug Huneycutt and wife, Bobi Jo, of Rocky Mount; granddaughters, Caitlin Bowers and husband, Andrew, of West Palm Beach, Fla., and Kimberlin Pollock of Stantonsburg; grandsons, Anderson Bunn and wife, Jessica, of Daytona Beach, Fla., Dylan Pollock of Stantonsburg and Jackson Dewayne Huneycutt of Rocky Mount; great-grandson, Sims Elias Bunn of Daytona Beach, Fla.; sister, Rosie Cerlee, and brother, Gene Dennis and wife, Pansy, all of Norwood.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jay Hugh and Rebecca Morton Dennis; brother, Bill Dennis and sister, Barbara Scott.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Humane Society, P.O. Box 7064, Wilson, NC 27895-7064.
Condolences may be directed to Joyner's Funeral Home at www.joyners.net.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2019