The funeral for Mrs. Elizabeth Christian will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Public viewing will be 1-5 p.m. Monday, June 22, Kelsey Funeral Home Chapel.
Kelsey Funeral Home of Albemarle is in charge of the arrangements.
www.kelseyfh.com for online condolences.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.