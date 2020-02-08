Home

Hartsell Funeral Home - Albemarle
522 N 2nd St.
Albemarle, NC 28001
(704) 983-1188

Elizabeth Huneycutt


1927 - 2020
Elizabeth Huneycutt Obituary
Elizabeth Huneycutt, 92, of Oakboro, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020 at Atrium Health Stanly in Albemarle.
Mrs. Huneycutt was born June 1, 1927 to the late Harvey Leroy Edwards and Eunice McIntyre Edwards Yow.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Ross Huneycutt; daughter, Judy Elizabeth Huneycutt Byrum; sister, Desma Easley; brother, Jacob Dock Edwards.
The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. to 2:45 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at Philadelphia Baptist Church, 12568 Philadelphia Church Road, Stanfield. The funeral service will follow at 3 p.m., officiated by Rev. Keith Austin. Burial will conclude in the church cemetery.
Elizabeth is survived by, sons, James (Brenda) Huneycutt, David (Lynn) Huneycutt, Johnny (Luanne) Huneycutt of Lutz, Fla., Billy Huneycutt; grandchildren, Christy H. Sprinkle, Chris Byrum, Robbie Huneycutt, Shelly H. Lowder, Neal Huneycutt, Brian Huneycutt, Allison H. Quinlan, Jennifer H. Cauthen, Tiffany H. Holbert; and 16 great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Stanly County & The Uwharrie, 960 N. 1st Street, Albemarle, NC. 28001
Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle is serving the Huneycutt family.
Online condolences may be made at www.hartsellfh.com.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020
