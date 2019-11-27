|
Elizabeth Lowder "Lib" Sossamon, 85, of Mt. Pleasant, NC died Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019.
Born in Stanly County, she was the daughter of the late John Ernest Lowder and Eliza Morton Lowder. She was the widow of Melvin Franklin Sossamon.
She was a member of Mt. Pleasant Pentecostal Holiness Church where she served in many capacities, lately leading in songs of worship.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019 at Mt. Pleasant Pentecostal Holiness Church, 2660 Mt. Pleasant Road S., conducted by the Rev. Scott Leary and the Rev. Frank Sossamon. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Surviving are three daughters, Wanda S. Clay (Homer), Sylina Cancilla and Libby Sellers (Phil), and one son, the Rev. Frank Sossamon (Vickie); a brother, John (JW) Lowder; seven grandchildren, Todd Clay (Jinnette), Beth Clay, Shawn Sossamon (Amy), John Sossamon (Angie), Matt Sossamon (Talissa), Heather Tamimi and Jason Sellers (Kate); 10 great-grandchildren, Jordan, Meredith, Maddison, Dakota, Chase, Layla, Caleb, Jayden, Kiersten, Camryn and baby Sellers arriving on Dec. 10; and one great-great grandchild, Paisley, and baby Luna soon to be arriving.
She was preceded in death by two sisters, Carolyn Solomon and Ernestine Parker, and two brothers, Robert Lowder and James Lowder.
The family received friends Friday, Nov. 29, at South Henderson Pentecostal Holiness Church, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. They will also receive Saturday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Gordon Funeral Home, 8559 Cook Street, Mt. Pleasant.
Serving as pall bearers will be Matt Sossamon, Jason Sellers, Todd Clay, Shawn Sossamon, Rob Sossamon, John Allen Solomon, Randy Sossamon and Joel Sossamon.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Lib Sossamon, to Mt. Pleasant Pentecostal Holiness Church, 2660 Mt. Pleasant Road South, Mt. Pleasant, NC 28214.
Arrangements are by Sossamon Funeral Home, Henderson, NC. Online condolences may be made at www.sossamonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2019