Elsie Aleta Furr, 95, long-time resident of Stanfield, passed away Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at Rex Rehab and Health Care in Apex.
Ms. Furr was born Oct. 17, 1923 in Cabarrus County to the late Sidney and Rettie Williams.
She was also preceded in death by her husband, James "Pete" Furr; son, W.R. "Bill" Furr; grandson, Stephen Carpenter; sister, Laura Bell Morgan; and brothers, Roy, Joseph, Charlie and Ellis Williams.
The family will receive friends from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Stanfield. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. in the church sanctuary officiated by the Rev. Bruce League. Burial will take place in the church cemetery.
She is survived by her daughter, Joyce Carpenter (Gregory) of Pittsboro; grandson, David Carpenter and wife Denise and daughter Emily of Chapel Hill; grandson, Michael Carpenter and wife Erin and sons Joshua and Zachary of Apex; daughter-in-law, Jane Furr of Locust; two sisters-in-law; and many nieces and nephews who were very special to her.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Stanfield, P.O. Box 279, Stanfield, NC 28613.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Concord is serving the Furr family.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Sept. 9 to Sept. 10, 2019