Elsie Tarlton Furr, 94, of Stanfield passed away Tuesday morning, August 4, 2020 at Trinity Place in Albemarle.

Born September 26, 1925 in Stanly County to the late Nathaniel and Jennie McCoy Tarlton.

She was retired from Cannon Mills in Kannapolis, where she worked for 43 years.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Herbert Furr and son, Herby Furr of Stanfield; two sisters, Elizabeth Arrowood of Oakboro and Polly Huneycutt of Albemarle.

She was a member of Philadelphia Baptist church in Stanfield where she was active until her health declined. She was a member of the Adult Choir and the WMU. She loved her church family and enjoyed her Sunday School class and the 39 and Above Club trips.

She loved her special friend and neighbor, Flavella Drake. Her family is so thankful for the time and care Flavella, Mrs. Phyllis Furr and Ms. Jan Everton gave to her.

Her favorite role in life was being Maw Maw to her grandsons, Justin and Seth Furr. She loved their visits along with their wives, Jen, and Candace.

She delighted in her great-grandchildren, Ezra, and Mia Lynn.

Her nieces, Cil Foreman, Diane Powell, and nephew, Eddie Arrowood were also very special to her.

She had a passion for basketball and was an avid Carolina Tarheel Fan.

Survived by grandsons, Justin (Jen) Furr of Estero, FL, and Seth (Candace) Furr of Anderson, SC; great-grandchildren Ezra B. Furr of Estero, FL and Mia Lynn Furr of Anderson, SC, and Cathy M. Furr, daughter-in-law, of Stanfield.

Friday, August 7, 2020, the family had a private graveside service and burial at Philadelphia Baptist Church. Pastor Robert Britt, of West Stanly Christian Ministries, officiated.

In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be given to: West Stanly Christian Ministries, P. O. Box 27, Stanfield, NC 28163.

