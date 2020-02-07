|
Emma Elizabeth Barbee Mullis, 76, of Oakboro, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family.
Emma was born June 25, 1943 in Stanly County to the late Howard Aaron Barbee and the late Lola Kimbel Harward Barbee.
She was also preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, James Sherrill Mullis; and siblings, Howard Barbee Jr., Ann Lewis and Dawson Barbee.
The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. to 2:45 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 at West Oakboro Baptist Church. The service will follow at 3 p.m. in the church sanctuary, officiated by Rev. Keith Austin.
She is survived by her sons, Wendell (Kim) Mullis of Locust, Rick Mullis of Oakboro; grandchildren, Kimberly, Brandon, Christina and Andrew Mullis; great-grandchildren, Riley and Gracelyn Kinley, Colton Morgan, Roseanna, Autumn and Tobias Mullis; brother, Jerry (Judy) Barbee; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Emma was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister. She enjoyed cooking and feeding the community. Emma loved her church family and was an active member at West Oakboro Baptist Church.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Stanly County and the Uwharries, 960 N. First St., Albemarle, NC 28001.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle is serving the Mullis family.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020