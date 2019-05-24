Services Biggs Funeral Home, LLC. 302 West Main Street Williamston , NC 27892 (252) 792-4152 Eric Richard French Sr.

1957 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Eric Richard French Sr., 61, of Williamston, passed away on Wednesday, May 22, 2019.

He was born on Nov. 10, 1957 in Perth Amboy, N.J.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard Irving French and Muriel Higgins French, and his mother-in-law, Betty Sue Biles Furr.

He is survived by his wife, Regina Sue Furr French of Williamston; his son, Eric Richard French Jr. of Houston, Texas; and his daughter, Cayce Sue French of Greenville, S.C. He is also survived by his father-in-law, William (Billy) Vance Furr of Albemarle; uncle. Richard Higgins of Washington, his beloved dog, Ringo, and "grand-dog," Brooks, and many extended family and friends that he loved dearly.

Eric was raised in Menlo Park Terrace, N.J., later moving to North Miami Beach, Fla., where he graduated from high school.

After starting his career at K-Mart, he eventually moved to Albemarle, where he met the one, true love of his life, Regina.

K-Mart brought Eric and Regina to Williamston, where he has lived and raised his family for the last 30 years.

Eric was an active member of the Williamston community, managing both K-Mart and Builder's Discount Center.

He was a member of many organizations, including Optimist Club, Martin County Youth Soccer, Committee of 100 and the local Home Builder's Association.

He was a loyal sports fan and rarely missed a Williamston Tigers (Knights) Friday night football game.

He loved the New York Mets, the Green Bay Packers, but mostly the Miami Hurricanes and Clemson Tigers, where his children graduated from college.

Eric was a Christian man of high integrity.

He will be dearly missed by his family, friends and co-workers.

A Celebration of Resurrection will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 28 in the amphitheater at Green Acres Family Campground in Bear Grass.

Following the service, all friends are welcome to attend an "Irish Wake" at the family home in Williamston. Frenchy's 441 Irish Sports Bar will be open to celebrate his life.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Riverside High School Sports Club (Williamston), Martin Community Players or a veterans .

In lieu of visitation friends are welcome to visit the family at their home.

Condolences may be made at www.biggsfuneral.com. Published in Stanly News And Press from May 24 to May 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries