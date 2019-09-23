|
Ernest Alvin Morton, 86, of Troy, passed away peacefully on Sept. 22, 2019, at his home in Uwharrie, surrounded by his family.
A graveside service with military honors provided by the Randolph County Honor Guard will be held at Uwharrie United Methodist Church on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at 2 p.m., with the Rev. William A. Saunders of Uwharrie UMC officiating. Visitation will be held at Pugh Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Troy, on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019 from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Ernest was born in Norwood to Grover Thomas and Annie White Morton on Jan. 1, 1933. He was the first New Year's baby of the year which was celebrated with a photo in the local paper.
He went to school at Norwood Elementary through fifth grade and Troy Elementary through eighth grade, where he played baseball.
Later, he received his GED from Montgomery Community College at the age of 63.
He worked at a variety of jobs in the textile and lumber industries and retired as a machine fixer from Burlington Industries on May 5, 1995.
Ernest enjoyed being with his family, playing guitar, listening to country and bluegrass music and writing songs.
He copyrighted and recorded two songs that were played on several local radio stations.
Ernest served in the United States Marines from Jan. 20, 1953 to Jan. 20, 1956, where he specialized in amphibious warfare, was stationed in California and Hawaii, and honorably discharged with the rank of sergeant.
Ernest is survived by his wife, Joy Strider Morton; his siblings, Jennings Morton (Barbara) and Shelby Jean Rouse; his children, Jo Ann Everhart (Fred), Sue Brown (Chuck); Lois Morton (Dave); Max Morton (Suzanne), Jason Morton (Nev) and Brenda Shuping; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Grover Thomas and Annie White Morton, and his siblings, Linnie Grovine Morton, Wayne Benson Morton, and Alma Jewell Beane.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Uwharrie United Methodist Church, Troy.
The family wishes to extend its gratitude to all who touched Ernest's life, friends and relatives alike. Special thanks to the morning folks at McDonald's who brought him many laughs as he enjoyed his morning coffee. Also, thanks to his doctors, nurses and Community Homecare and Hospice of Troy.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Sept. 23 to Sept. 24, 2019