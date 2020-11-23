1/1
Ernest Daniel Gardner
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ernest's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ernest Daniel Gardner, 72, of Locust passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020 in Atrium Health Cabarrus. A memorial service to honor his life will be held on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 11 a.m. in the Stanly Funeral and Cremation Care of Locust Chapel. The family will receive friends from 10 until 11 at the Funeral Home prior to the hour of service.
Born April 14, 1948 in Concord, NC, he was the son of the late Fred Gardner and Emma Louise Lana Gardner.
He was a member of Wayside Baptist Church in Midland and was a former textile worker and former mechanic with Terminal Trucking.
He loved to fish and build swings and worked on lawn mowers.
Many people know him from Danny's Swings that are seen around Locust.
Mr. Gardner was preceded in death by his wife, Rebecca Lynne Gardner.
Survivors include sons Terry Daniel Gardner and wife Marsha of Locust, Timothy Lee Gardner of Stanfield, sister Peggy Yates of Concord, grandchildren Teri Harris and husband Darrell of Locust and Joshua Gardner of Locust, and special friend Cindy White of Midland.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stanly Funeral Home
1835 Badin Rd
Albemarle, NC 28001
(704) 982-8134
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved