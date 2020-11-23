Ernest Daniel Gardner, 72, of Locust passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020 in Atrium Health Cabarrus. A memorial service to honor his life will be held on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 11 a.m. in the Stanly Funeral and Cremation Care of Locust Chapel. The family will receive friends from 10 until 11 at the Funeral Home prior to the hour of service.

Born April 14, 1948 in Concord, NC, he was the son of the late Fred Gardner and Emma Louise Lana Gardner.

He was a member of Wayside Baptist Church in Midland and was a former textile worker and former mechanic with Terminal Trucking.

He loved to fish and build swings and worked on lawn mowers.

Many people know him from Danny's Swings that are seen around Locust.

Mr. Gardner was preceded in death by his wife, Rebecca Lynne Gardner.

Survivors include sons Terry Daniel Gardner and wife Marsha of Locust, Timothy Lee Gardner of Stanfield, sister Peggy Yates of Concord, grandchildren Teri Harris and husband Darrell of Locust and Joshua Gardner of Locust, and special friend Cindy White of Midland.

