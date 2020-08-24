Ernest Milton Beam, 82, of Albemarle, NC, passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at his home.

A celebration of life service was held at 5 p.m. on Monday, August 24, 2020 in the Stanly Funeral and Cremation Care Chapel in Albemarle.

Mr. Beam was born January 1, 1938 in Vestal, NY to the late Earl Burdette Beam and Hazel Edna Titus Beam.

Ernest enjoyed traveling, camping, fishing, playing cards (even though he cheated), and going to the races.

He loved spending time with family especially, with his great grand babies.

Mr. Beam was a lady's man and he also had a love for all the fur babies he met along the way.

Ernest is survived by his brother, Richard Beam of Walnut Cove, NC; two special aunts, Dot Brown and Norma Beam Welty, both of NY; daughters, Jackie Fries of Midland, NC, Debbie Mugge (Mike) of Harrodsburg, KY, and Cindy Harkness (Joel) of East Smithfield, PA; grandchildren, Joshua Fries (Monica) of Charlotte, NC, Jessica Frivold (Jon) of Harrisburg, NC, Meagan Nolt (Tim) of Mt. Joy, PA, and Kyle Harkness of Horseheads, NY; great-grandchildren, Aidan Walker, Emily Frivold, Olivia Fries, Parker Nolt and Addison Nolt; and several nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Community Home Care and Hospice of Troy at 1024 Albemarle Rd #904, Troy, NC 27371.

Stanly Funeral and Cremation Care of Albemarle is serving the Beam family.

