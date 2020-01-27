|
Esther Jane Talbert, 86, of Albemarle, passed away Monday, Jan. 27, 2020 surrounded by family.
Esther was a faithful member of Kendall's Baptist Church for close to 70 years, serving as choir director for many of those years. She was a great mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Music and family were her life.
She was born May 27, 1933 in North Carolina to the late Harvey Leeander Almond and the late Lotha Ellen Almond.
She was also preceded in death by her husband, James Douglas Talbert; daughters, Wanda Jane Collins, Carol Sue Talbert and Brenda Mauney; brothers, Coy Wesley Almond, Walter Columbus, Lloyd Almond, Floyd Almond and Clarance Almond; and sisters; Jennie Helms, Minnie Lowder and Mary Sloop.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020 at Hartsell Funeral Home Lefler Memorial Chapel. The funeral service will be on Wednesday at 1 p.m. at Kendall's Baptist Church officiated by Rev. Keith Walter. Burial will follow at the Kendalls Baptist Church Cemetery at 32157 Kendalls Church Road, New London.
Survivors include son, Gary Douglas (Lisa) Talbert; granddaughters, Tracy Collins (John) Dean, Amanda (Jonathan) Benton and Melody Tucker; grandson, Brandon (Morgan) Mauney; great-grandchildren, Ivey, Tiffany, Kiara, Riley, Gavin, Matthew and Bradley; and great-great-grandson, Tobias.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Cabarrus County.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle is serving the Talbert family. Online condolences may be made at www.hartsellfh.com.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020