Eugene Franklin "Frank" White Jr.
1937 - 2020
Eugene Franklin "Frank" White Jr., 82, of Stanfield, NC passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020.
Mr. White was born October 30, 1937 in Lenoir, NC?to the late Eugene Franklin White Sr. and the late Myrtle T. White.
He was also preceded in death by his sisters, Jean Swanson and Karen Swartz; and brothers, Harry Winkler and Buddy Winkler; as well as former wife, Reba B. White.
Survivors include his wife, Linda Webb White of Stanfield; son, Mark White and wife Michelle; daughter, Sharon White; daughter, Penny Rogers and husband Gerald; grandson, Jason White and wife Leslie; grandson, Gerald Rogers; great-granddaughters, Abigail and Isabelle; and great-grandson, Hunter.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Mineral Springs Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow at 1 p.m., officiated by Rev. Dr. Kinney Wallace. Burial will take place in the church cemetery with military honors.
Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association at www.diabetes.org or St. Jude Children'a Research Hospital at www.stjude.org.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Midland is serving the White family.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.hartsellfh.com.

Published in Stanly News And Press from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hartsell Funeral Home - Midland
13575 Broadway Ave.
Midland, NC 28107
(704) 888-5571
