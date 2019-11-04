|
Evelyn Kimrey Mauldin, 83, of New London passed away Monday, Nov. 4, 2019 at Spring Arbor in Albemarle. Her funeral service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019 at Prospect Baptist Church with the Rev. Stoney Benfield and the Rev. Ray Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday at Stanly Funeral and Cremation Care from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Born Oct. 18, 1936 in Iredell County, she was the daughter of the late Ollie "Bill" Haynes and Cletus "Mimi" Hinson Haynes.
She was a member of Prospect Baptist Church and a retired employee of Collins and Aikman after 34 years of service.
She enjoyed spending time with her family. She loved doing work at the church, especially the Joy Group and the WMU. She also loved spending time at the lake.
Mrs. Mauldin is survived by her husband, Clayton Mauldin; sons, Darrell Mauldin and wife Debra of Albemarle, Derek Mauldin and wife Linda of Albemarle; four grandchildren, Randy Mauldin (Meredith), Eric Mauldin (Lauren), Clay Mauldin and Kacie Mauldin; and two great-grandchildren, Luke Mauldin and Grant Mauldin.
Two sisters, Kathryn Lowder and Bobbie Smith, preceded her in death.
The family wishes to express their thanks to Hospice of Stanly and to Spring Arbor for their compassionate care of Mrs. Mauldin.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Prospect Baptist Church Building Fund, 502 Prospect Church Road, Albemarle, NC 28001.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019