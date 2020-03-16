|
Evelyn Mae Taylor Medlin, 86, of Norwood passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020 in her home.
Her funeral service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 18, 2020 in the Stanly Funeral and Cremation Care Chapel with Rev. Ron Loflin officiating. Burial will follow in the Silver Springs Baptist Church Cemetery.
Born April 22, 1933 in Gaston County, she was the daughter of the late Charlie Lee Taylor and Lizzie Mae Kiker Taylor.
She was a graduate of Oakboro High School and retired from Allison Manufacturing.
She loved to garden.
She was preceded in death by her husband, George Wilson Medlin in 2009.
Surivors include sons, Wilson C. Medlin of Norwood and Alvin M. Medlin of Troy; daughters, Evelyn K. Burris of Stanfield and Carol Ann Blalock of Norwood; brother, James Leroy Taylor of Dade City, Fla.; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
A daughter, Rachel Gail Andrews, preceded her in death in 2002.
Due to an order issued by N.C. Governor Roy Cooper to limit crowd size, this service may only be attended by family, funeral home staff and guests personally invited by the family.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020