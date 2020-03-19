|
Fannie Bell Hathcock, 90, of Locust, passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020, peacefully at her home.
Fannie was born Oct. 20, 1929 in Stanly County, North Carolina to the late John Moore Hatley and Julia Ann Barbee Hatley.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby C. Hathcock; and six siblings.
The family held a graveside service at Locust Presbyterian Church Cemetery at 3:30 p.m. Friday, March 20, 2020, officiated by Rev. Ardy Skidmore.
Survivors include daughters, Janna (Nollie) Pressley of Midland, Marla (Michael) Ferris of Albemarle and Joan (Scott) Hall of Locust; and son, Bobby A. Hathcock of Charlotte. Also grandchildren Cameron (Chely) Pressley, Ben Pressley, Lilly Hall, Evan Ferris, Jill Barrier and Kevin (Ashlyn) Pressley, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Fannie was devoted to her church, her community and her family.
She was a member of the Locust Presbyterian Church since 1943.
She worked as a teacher's assistant for many years at Locust Elementary School and was fondly remembered for her kindness.
She also delivered Meals on Wheels when she retired.
She was very close to all of her neighbors.
Most of all, she was dedicated to family. She loved her husband, Bob, and her children and she worked hard to make their lives better.
Her love of family extended to all of her relatives and they were all a great joy to her.
Memorials may be made to Locust Presbyterian Church or Hospice of Stanly.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Midland is serving the Hathcock family.
