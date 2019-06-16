Faydene Mills Conley, 85, of Salisbury, passed away Monday, June 10, 2018 at Autumn Care of Salisbury.

Born Nov. 14, 1933 in East Prairie, Mo., she was the daughter of the late Pete and Jessie Mills.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Thomas Mills.

On Aug. 4, 1956, she married the love of her life, Kenneth Charles Conley. They have shared 62 years of marriage.

Kenneth has always affectionately referred to Faydene as "his girlfriend," to which she was proud to be called.

Faydene was a homemaker, loving her family deeply. She valued her Christian faith and she enjoyed traveling, camping and volunteering with the American Red Cross and the YWCA.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, John (Debbie) Conley, Richard Whitten, Karon (Roger) Fluharty, Renee (Ross) Garrett, Carolyn (Robert) Henley, Jennifer (Ronald) Eaglen and Kenneth (Rosemary) Conley II.

Faydene is further survived by her sister, Aleta Mills; 16 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter.

The family will hold a private Celebration of Life gathering at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Red Cross (www.redcross.org).

Summersett Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Conley family.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.summersettfuneralhome.com. Published in Stanly News And Press on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary