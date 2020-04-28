|
|
Faye Hipp, 81, of Albemarle, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at The Laurels of Salisbury.
Mrs. Hipp was born Jan. 29, 1939 in Stanly County to the late John Martin Barbee and the late Minnie Lee Hinson Barbee. She was also preceded in death by husband, John Rae Hipp.
A graveside service will be announced at a later date.
Survivors include children, Vickie, Tom and Tony.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Stanly County, 960 N. First Street, Albemarle, NC, 28001 or the American Parkinson Disease Association.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle is serving the Hipp family.
Online condolences may be made at www.hartsellfh.com.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020