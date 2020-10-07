1/1
Faye Hipp
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Faye's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Faye Hipp, 81, of Albemarle, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at The Laurels of Salisbury.
Mrs. Hipp was born January 29, 1939 in Stanly County to the late John Martin Barbee and the late Minnie Lee Hinson Barbee. She was also preceded in death by husband, John Rae Hipp.
A graveside service was held at 1 p.m., Friday, October 9, 2020 at Bethany United Methodist Church, 2411 US 52 North, Albemarle, North Carolina, officiated by Rev. Richard Clough.
Survivors include children, Vickie, Tom and Tony.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Stanly County, 960 N. First Street, Albemarle, NC, 28001 or the American Parkinson Disease Association.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle is serving the Hipp family.
Online condolences may be made at www.hartsellfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hartsell Funeral Home - Albemarle
522 N 2nd St.
Albemarle, NC 28001
(704) 983-1188
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved