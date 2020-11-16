Faye Lambert Terry, 83, of Albemarle, passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020.
Faye was born December 1, 1936 in Stanly County to the late Paul and Fannie Lambert. She was also preceded in death by sisters, Louise Burleson and Jahala Almond; and grandson, Patrick Terry.
Faye was a loving wife and mother. She enjoyed sewing and gardening. She was a volunteer with Meals on Wheels for 15 years.
Survivors include beloved husband of 62 years, Troy Belvin Terry, Jr. of Albemarle; son, Douglas Belvin Terry; daughter, Cathy Morrison and husband, Ira; grandson, Derrek Terry; brother, Dwight Lambert and wife, Judy; sister, Nancy Eudy; and several nieces and nephews.
The family received friends from 1-1:45 p.m., Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle. The memorial service followed at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel.
