Felicia Ann Medlin, 53, of Locust, passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Novant Health - Presbyterian Medical Center in Charlotte.

In addition to her grandparents, she was pecededed in death by her father, Billie Wayne Honeycutt.

Felicia loved animals and movies and listening to music. She loved to read and study books, especially the Bible.

Felicia was a strong champion fighter, fighting cancer for the last eight months.

The family will receive friends from 2:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, June 16, 2019 at Locust United Methodist Church. The funeral service will be on Sunday at 3 p.m., also in the church. The service will be officiated by Denny Gray. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Survivors include mother, Barbara Honeycutt; sister, Erika Honeycutt; aunt, Rebecca Whitley; cousins, Randy and Kim Turner and Jonathan and Brandy Plass, and Autumn Turner and Colin.

Hartsell Funeral Home of Midland is serving the Medlin family.

Online condolences may be made at www.hartsellfh.com. Published in Stanly News And Press on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary