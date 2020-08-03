1/1
Frances (Tarlton) Burris
1927 - 2020
Frances Tarlton Burris, 92, of Albemarle, passed away Monday, August 3, 2020 at Huntersville Oaks of Huntersville.
Her graveside service will be 2 p.m. Friday August 7, 2020 at Fairview Memorial Park with Rev. Joe Smith officiating.
Frances was born September 17, 1927 in Stanly County to the late Clarence Tarlton, Sr. and Eunice H. Tarlton.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Curtis Burris in 2005; son, Jimmy Burris in 2010; and a granddaughter, Cindy Burris in 1970.
She is survived by her daughter, Sue Burris of Albemarle; daughter-in-law Jane J. Burris; grandchildren, Tammy B. Helms and Brian Burris; great-grandchildren, Miranda and Morgan Cox and Kohen and Josalynn Burris; great-great-grandchildren, Kamden McIntyre, Addison Whitley and Brittley Peacock; and a special member of the family, Saundra Edwards.
The family would like to thank the faculty and staff at Stanly Manor for their care and kindness.
Stanly Funeral and Cremation Care of Albemarle is serving the Burris family.

Published in Stanly News And Press from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Stanly Funeral Home
1835 Badin Rd
Albemarle, NC 28001
(704) 982-8134
