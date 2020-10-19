Mrs. L. Boyce Caudle, 88, formerly Frances Perlene Hartsell, of Salisbury passed away peacefully in her home on Friday, October 16, 2020.
Mrs. Caudle grew up in Stanly County and graduated from Albemarle High School, where she was a standout basketball player, earning All-Tournament, All South Piedmont Conference and All State recognition for two consecutive years. Her record still stands.
She attended Pfeiffer College where she played basketball and was elected co-captain of the team.
She later attended and graduated from Appalachian State University with a BS in business.
Mrs. Caudle taught personal development at Stanly Community College as an adjunct professor for 18 years.
During that time she also became an Executive Director of BeautiControl Cosmetics in Dallas, Texas. Mrs. Caudle previously served as the Executive Assistant for Fred L. Wilson, Vice President of Cannon Mills in Kannapolis, and later as the Executive Assistant for Merrill Hamilton, President of Rowan Community College, and then as the Executive Assistant for Richard Brownell, President of Rowan Community College.
She later worked for the NC Extension Agency in Rowan County for Harold Caudill.
She served as church organist for Kendall's Baptist Church in New London, Kerr Street Baptist Church in Concord, and Dunn's Mountain Baptist Church in Salisbury for a total of 30 years. Later, Mrs. Caudle, a member of First Baptist Church in Salisbury, served as teacher for the King's Daughters Women's Sunday School Class for 14 years.
Mr. and Mrs. Caudle coached young girls in the Upward Basketball program at First Baptist Church for several years.
Mrs. Caudle was preceded in death by her husband, L. Boyce Caudle, in 2017. They were married for 66 years. Also preceding her in death were her father, A. Dock Hartsell, and her mother, Edna Barbee Hartsell.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Terry and Julia Caudle of Richfield, and her grandson and wife, Kris and Danielle Caudle of Asheville. Mrs. Caudle is also survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Lynne and David Joyce of Brevard, granddaughter and husband, Anna and Nicolas Bracco, and great-grandsons Lucas and William of Davidson.
Mrs. Caudle is also survived by her sister, Lynette Hartsell and spouse Laurie Fuchs of Cedar Grove, and her brother James G. Hartsell and his wife Barbara of Albemarle.
Mrs. Caudle was an avid North Carolina Tarheel basketball fan and New York Yankees fan.
Mr. and Mrs. Caudle counted their 2009 trip to Detroit to watch their beloved UNC Tarheels win the NCAA Final Four National Basketball Championship as one of their greatest adventures.
The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to Mrs. Caudle's caregivers, Amanda, Amber, April, Candice, Catrina, Jennifer, Nancy and Markey for their years of love, support and care.
A graveside memorial celebration will be held at Kendall's Baptist Church in New London on Wednesday, October 21, at 2 p.m. The family requests that attendees wear protective masks and practice social distancing for the health and safety of everyone.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the L. Boyce and Frances H. Caudle Scholarship at Pfeiffer University in Misenheimer, N.C.
Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com