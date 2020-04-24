Home

Frances (Hahn) Smith


1933 - 2020
Frances (Hahn) Smith Obituary
Frances Hahn Smith, 86, of Oakboro, passed away Friday, April 24, 2020 in her home surrounded by her loving family.
A private graveside service will be held at a later date.
Frances was a member of Philadelphia Baptist Church in Stanfield.
Born Oct. 15, 1933 in Stanly County, she is the daughter of the late Hubert Lee Hahn and the late Ruby Poplin Hahn.
Frances is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Glenn Smith of the home; daughter, Myra Hatley (Don) of Locust; six grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Frances is preceded in death by her daughter, Jan Smith.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Stanly & the Uwharrie at 960 N. 1st St., Albemarle, NC 28001.
Stanly Funeral & Cremation Care of Locust is serving the Smith family.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2020
