Veteran of the U.S. Marine Corp. Francis Eugene Palmer Sr., 92, passed away Oct. 28, 2019 at Bethany Woods in Albemarle.
Francis was born Nov. 28, 1926 in Albemarle to the late Carl Leonard Palmer and Sally Hamilton Palmer.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Mary Cornell Crisco, and second wife, Bertha B. Jordan. He was also preceded in death by his son, Francis E. Palmer Jr.; two brothers, Carl L. Palmer Jr. and Dwight E. Palmer; and granddaughter, Meria Palmer Carter.
He is survived by two daughters, Linda Smith (Stony) of Albemarle and Mary Hudson (Clyde) of Gaffney, S.C.; three sons, Mitchell E. Palmer (Jerrie) of Richfield, Randy Palmer (Hazel) of Albemarle and Jeffrey Palmer (Barbara); daughter-in-law, Jane Palmer; 14 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
Francis volunteered during World War II in the U.S. Marine Corp. in 1942 and had training at Parris Island, S.C., Camp Lejeune and Camp Pendleton, Calif. From there to Pearl Harbor, Honolulu, Hawaii and to the Mariana Islands in the North-Western Pacific Ocean. He served four years, with an Honorable Discharge in 1946.
He enjoyed his retirement years by fishing, hunting and going to the Mino pond, as well as sharing stories with his friends.
