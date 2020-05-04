I had a wonderful life.

I was born March 17, 1931 and I died 89 years later on May 2, 2020.

I was christened Francis Weatherly Green, but I went by Frank.

Most of my dreams came true.

When I was seven, my mother, Marjorie Green, was very sick, and that made me very sad. I decided then that I would be a doctor so that I could make the mothers of other little boys well. I am grateful to all the people who worked with me in the hospital so that I could do that.

When I was a child, my father was a history professor at the University of North Dakota. I rode my paper route, no matter how snowy or cold it was.

For the rest of my life, nobody could tell me it was cold, because I knew what real cold was.

Fortunately, my family moved to Charlotte when I was ready for high school. My parents met in Alabama and they were happy to get back to the South.

My father passed his love of history on to me. A few years ago, I set a project for myself of reading a biography of each president. I made it up to number eighteen, Ulysses S. Grant!

I met my wife, Mary, the love of my life, while I was in college in Chapel Hill. She put me through medical school as a first-grade teacher.

I didn't have any money, but she married me anyway. I would say that a lot over the years, "but she married me anyway."

Being married to Mary was the best thing that ever could have happened to me. I was thankful for her every day of my life.

While we were at Carolina, we watched the 1957 championship team play at Woolen Gym, and I became a rabid Carolina fan. Just ask anyone.

Before I got around to opening my own practice, we had been in Germany in the army for nearly four years and had two boys, Roger and Jack, with Paul on the way. Joan was born in Winston-Salem before we moved to Albemarle in 1964.

Boy were we busy then! I had my own practice and Mary had four kids under six to take care of, not counting me. But they were good years.

I had office hours, dictated charts into the evening and made rounds at night at the hospital. My boxer, Bruce, loved to ride to the hospital with me, but he had to stay in the car. He would scare the pants off anyone who got too close in the dark.

While I was in Albemarle, Dr. George Eddins and I established the intensive care unit in the former Stanly Memorial Hospital.

Between 1964 and 2003, when I retired, medicine changed dramatically, and Dr. Eddins and I had to keep up. In 1998, Ellen Snyder and I developed and ran the cardiac rehab program at the YMCA.

I had so many heart attacks during my working years that I needed the rehab program myself! I was fortunate to work with so many wonderful medical professionals during my time in Albemarle.

I did get vacations though. When the children were young we took two-week camping vacations at Hanging Rock State Park. I even built my own camping trailer, complete with a fold out kitchen for Mary. Don't ask about me trying to back that trailer into a campsite, though.

About 40 years ago, Mary's cousins started a family gathering at Holden Beach in June. As they grew up, my children brought their children.

I loved watching my eight grandchildren play in the surf. Roger and Lisa brought Rachel and Hannah. Jack and Carol brought Isaac, Ben and Emily. Joan, who married Bill Boswinkle, brought Jackson, Kaleb and Willow. Paul didn't have kids but he brought his wife, Linda, and he was the favorite uncle.

I was the family photographer, too. You wouldn't believe how hard it was to organize those group photos, but everyone loved having them.

Amazingly, I didn't retire until I was 72, after 47 years in medicine.

Since I didn't have to go to the office every day, Mary and I had the opportunity to travel the world, and we sure did travel: Alaska, Europe, China, India, South Africa, Egypt and so many other places I can't even remember them all.

Mary got tired, but I was always ready for the next trip. We also took each of our 8 grandchildren on a trip after graduation from high school. It was really fun to see them in action without their parents around.

If you want to, you may send a donation to the Francis Green Scholarship Fund at Stanly Community College, or you could donate to the scholarship fund at the First Presbyterian Church in Albemarle, where I was proud to serve as both Elder and Deacon for many years.

First Presbyterian was an important part of my life and I treasure my many friends there.

Either contribution would honor my lifelong love of learning.



