Garland Lee Ussery
1950 - 2020
Garland Lee Ussery, 69, originally of Norwood, NC, passed away in Rocky Mount, Va. on Monday, October 19, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Edwards Funeral Home Chapel, Norwood, NC. Rev. Julie Hill will officiate and burial will follow in Norview Gardens.
Garland was born October 25, 1950 in Stanly County to the late W. L. Ussery, Jr. and Mary Felder Ussery.
He was a 1969 graduate of South Stanly High School, where he was Senior Class President.
He graduated from UNC at Chapel Hill in 1973 with a bachelor's degree in history.
After obtaining a master of arts in teaching degree from Converse College, Spartanburg, S.C., he taught in Union County, South Carolina schools and Stanly County schools before moving to Virginia where he continued his career teaching children.
He was certified to teach special education, the field of education he served most of his career. He became certified as a school principal in Virginia after taking courses from the University of Virginia, but dedicated to working directly with children, he remained in classroom education until his retirement from Franklin County, Virginia Public Schools in 2010.
He was a member of the Masonic Lodge in Virginia and North Carolina.
Garland is survived by his aunt, Jean Barbee, and numerous cousins and friends and the many children, particularly those with disabilities, who were influenced by his service as a teacher.

Published in Stanly News And Press from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Edwards Funeral Home Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Edwards Funeral Home
120 College St
Norwood, NC 28128
(704) 474-5898
