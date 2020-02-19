|
Gay Crisco Whitesides, 77, of Statesville, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020 at Gordon Hospice House.
She was born on Sept. 16, 1942 in Albemarle, to the late Harold and Osia Caudle Crisco.
Mrs. Whitesides was "Mom" to everyone and taking care of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren was her most important job.
She retired as a bus driver and substitute teacher with Iredell-Statesville schools and especially loved taking kids on field trips. She also sold Avon for many years.
She was an active member of Oakdale Baptist Church and was active until recently when her health made her unable to attend.
She loved helping with VBS, funeral meals and nursery. Her favorite thing to do was to go to her beach house at Oak Island with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Gene Whitesides; brothers, Everette and Jimmy Crisco; and son-in-law, Todd Mason.
She is survived by her children, Renee Whitesides, David Whitesides, Barry and Holly Whitesides and Gina Mason; grandchildren, Jennifer and Michael Hinson, Jessica and Rita Willard and Meredith Mason; and great-grandchildren, Natalee and Allie Hinson.
The family will receive friends on Friday, Feb. 21 from 10-11:30 a.m., with a service following at 11:30 a.m. at Oakdale Baptist Church, Statesville, with Pastor Matthew Eades officiating. Burial will follow the service at Oakwood Cemetery.
The family would like to thank Hospice of Iredell County and Gordon Hospice House for their amazing care of our mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Memorials can be made to Hospice & Palliative Care of Iredell County, 2347 Simonton Road, Statesville, NC 28625 or Oakdale Baptist Church, 585 Mocksville Hwy., Statesville, NC 28625.
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville, is serving the Mrs. Whitesides' family.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020