Gene McIntyre of New London died peacefully at Atrium Health Stanly early Tuesday morning, March 24, 2020.
Gene received his education at Appalachian State University and UNC Charlotte. He went on to become a loved and well-known educator.
He was an active member of the community, serving as county commissioner for 20 years. He took pride in participating in various political activities.
Gene loved life! He loved dancing, basketball, and time at the lake.
But most of all he loved spending time with his family and grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Sue of New London; son, Leon and wife Robin, and grandchildren, Cameron and Kyra of Winterville; daughter, Mary Ivey Medlin and husband David, and grandchildren, Parker and Ivey Lynn, of Albemarle; sister, Faye Crawley and husband Ron, and brother, Doug and wife Susie, all of New London; and special extended family, Ted and Kaye Medlin of Richfield.
Due to our current social situation, the family has set up a virtual event on Facebook. They will post pictures and invite anyone that would like to share a story or memory of Gene and his family, either publicly or privately.
Tokens of sympathy may be mailed to 44074 Catfish Road, New London, NC 28127.
In Lieu of flowers the family request donations to The Friends of Stanly County Animals Rescue, 1803 Arbor Way, Albemarle, NC 28001 or Stanly County Veteran Services, 1000 N. First St. #6, Albemarle, NC 28001, or to a .
Published in Stanly News And Press from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2020