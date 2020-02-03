|
George Lee Burleson, 84, of Albemarle, went to be with his Lord on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020 surrounded by his family.
His funeral service will be held Wednesday, Feb. 5 at 2 p.m. at Canton Baptist Church with Dr. Phil McRae officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, Feb. 4 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Stanly Funeral and Cremation Care of Albemarle.
George was born Sept. 21, 1935 in Stanly County, son of the late Herman Fisher Burleson and Zelma Ellen Yow Burleson.
Mr. Burleson retired from Lance Cracker Company. He was a member of Canton Baptist Church for 50 years, where he formerly served on the Cemetery Committee for 20 years as well as many other committees.
He had a great love for God, church and specially his family.
Mr. Burleson is survived by his wife of 65 years, Catherine Howell Burleson of the home; daughter, Raedell B. Gardon and husband Jenda; son, Charles D. Burleson and wife Grace; granddaughters, Mandy Gardon, Brittany Gardon and Whitney G. Caudle and husband Dustin; grandson, Charles Phillip Burleson; great-grandchildren, Brody and Bristol; a brother, Ray Von Burleson; sister-in-law, Betty Jean Burleson; and many nieces and nephews.
He is also preceded in death by a brother, Billie Ray Burleson.
Memorials may be made to Canton Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 24615 Endy Road, Albemarle, NC 28001.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020