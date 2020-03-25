|
Georgia Hamilton DeBerry, 80, of Norwood died Sunday evening, March 22, 2020 at Bethany Woods.
Graveside Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 28, 2020 at Wadeville Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. Caitlin McAlhany will officiate. Mrs. DeBerry will lie in state at Edwards Funeral Home in Norwood from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. Friday where friends are welcome to pay their respects.
Georgia was born Feb. 1, 1940 in Stanly County to the late Earlie and Dallie Whitley Hamilton.
She was a graduate of Norwood High School and a member of Bible Baptist Church in Hudson.
She is survived by her brother, Leslie Hamilton of Hartsville, S.C., and two sister-in-laws, Rachel Hamilton of Norwood and Judy Hamilton of Albemarle. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold DeBerry, three brothers, Harley Hamilton, Grover Hamilton and Tony Hamilton, and one sister, Joyce Hamilton.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Stanly and the Uwharries, 960 N. First St., Albemarle, NC 28001.
Due to an order issued by NC Governor Roy Cooper to limit crowd size, the service may only be attended by family, funeral home staff and guest personally invited by the family.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020