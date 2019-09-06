Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stanly Funeral Home
1835 Badin Rd
Albemarle, NC 28001
(704) 982-8134

Gerald Franklin Safrit

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gerald Franklin Safrit Obituary
Mr. Gerald Franklin Safrit, 71, of Albemarle, passed away Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019 in Atrium-Northeast, Concord.
His memorial service will be at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9, 2019 at West Albemarle Baptist Church, with the Rev. Adam Hatley and the Rev. David Hatley officiating. The family will receive friends following the service in the church sanctuary.
Memorials may be made to West Albemarle Baptist Church Acts 1:8 Mission Fund, 336 Church St., Albemarle, NC 28001 as well as , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105-1905.
Stanly Funeral and Cremation Care of Albemarle serving the Safrit family.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Sept. 6 to Sept. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gerald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now