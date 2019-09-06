|
Mr. Gerald Franklin Safrit, 71, of Albemarle, passed away Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019 in Atrium-Northeast, Concord.
His memorial service will be at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9, 2019 at West Albemarle Baptist Church, with the Rev. Adam Hatley and the Rev. David Hatley officiating. The family will receive friends following the service in the church sanctuary.
Memorials may be made to West Albemarle Baptist Church Acts 1:8 Mission Fund, 336 Church St., Albemarle, NC 28001 as well as , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105-1905.
Stanly Funeral and Cremation Care of Albemarle serving the Safrit family.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Sept. 6 to Sept. 7, 2019