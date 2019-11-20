|
|
Geraldine Boone Littleton, age 91, of Badin, and formerly a resident of Lenoir and Crofton, Md., died peacefully on July 24, 2019 at Stanly Manor in Albemarle.
Her husband of 64 years, Leland Kron Littleton (Buddy), and a brother, Samuel V. Boone Jr., preceded her in death.
She is survived by her three children, sons Leland Kron Littleton, Jr. (Karin) of Chula Vista, Calif.; Donald Samuel Littleton (Valerie) of Clarksville, Md., and daughter Suzanne L. Cramer of New Cumberland, Pa. Geraldine is also survived by seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Geraldine was born Sept. 24, 1927 in Charlotte to Samuel V. Boone and Sudie Burris Boone.
She was raised in Albemarle and following graduation from Albemarle High School in 1944, enrolled at the Women's College of the University of North Carolina in Greensboro.
Following WWII and upon her marriage to Buddy in 1947, they moved to Salisbury while Buddy completed his studies at Catawba College.
After graduation, Buddy was called back to active duty for the Marines stationed at Camp Lejeune during the Korean War.
Upon his discharge, they settled in Lenoir. Those were robust and wonderful years. While raising her family, Geraldine did administrative work, volunteered in the schools and for Little League teams and taught Sunday School.
In her spare time, she enjoyed playing bridge, sewing and cooking. She was a skilled golfer. She loved the game.
In 1967, the family relocated to Maryland. Geraldine continued to perfect her game and enjoyed working annually during the legislative session for the Maryland General Assembly in Annapolis.
In 1988, upon retirement, Geraldine and Buddy set their sights on returning home to Stanly County. They were devoted members of Badin Baptist Church.
Arrangements are being handled by Hartsell Funeral Home, Albemarle. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 at Badin Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, the family gratefully acknowledges donations in Geraldine's memory to Stanly Manor Resident's Council Fund, 625 Bethany Road, Albemarle, NC 28001, 980-323-7373; and the Western Carolina Chapter (alz.org/northcarolina).
Published in Stanly News And Press from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019