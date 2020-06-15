Geraldine "Geri" (Carter) Preslar
1936 - 2020
Geraldine (Geri) Carter Preslar, age 84, passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020 in her home in Stanfield, NC.
Geri was born February 15, 1936 in Rock Hill, SC to the late Perry S. and Nelia Mae Carter Sr.
Geri grew up in Lilesville, NC, raised her children in Albemarle, NC, and spent her later years in her "Paradise," Ocean Isle Beach, NC.
She was a member of St. James the Fisherman Episcopal Church in Shallotte, NC.
She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who was an avid Bridge player and enjoyed working in her flower gardens. She loved to cook, preparing meals for all holiday and family gatherings.
She is survived by four children, Dewey R. Preslar, Jr. (Terrie), R. David Preslar (Becky), Douglas R. Preslar (Tracie) and Deanna (John). She leaves behind her beloved 9 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, and 3 of 7 of her siblings.
She will be put to rest at Ocean Isle Beach in a private ceremony at a later date.
Memorials/gifts may be sent to Hospice of Stanly County and the Uwharrie, 960 N. 1st St., Albemarle, NC 28001 and/or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105.

Published in Stanly News And Press from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
