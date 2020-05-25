Germaine Cheves Harwood
Germaine C. Harwood, 97, of Burlington, passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020.
A native of Cheraw, S.C., she was preceded in death by her husband for 68 years, Ralph Harwood, Sr.
After Cheraw, she lived for many years in Albemarle and then to Burlington.
Survivors include a son, Ralph Harwood Jr. and wife Donna of Elon; grandsons, Carey Harwood and wife Darcy of Winston-Salem, their children, Pepper and Gray; Ryan Harwood and wife Robyn of Amman, Jordan, their children Maddox and Josie.
She was a housewife, Bible scholar, Sunday School teacher, volunteer in various organizations and member of First Baptist Church, Burlington.
Her focus in life was foremost her faith in Jesus Christ and the responsibility that faith required in service to those around her.
There will be a private service in Albemarle.
The family respectfully requests no flowers and that memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 400 S. Broad St., Burlington, NC 27215.
Condolences may be offered at www.richandthompson.com.

Published in Stanly News And Press from May 25 to May 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Rich and Thompson Funeral and Cremation Service
306 Glenwood Ave
Burlington, NC 27215
(336) 226-1622
