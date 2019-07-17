Home

Edwards Funeral Home
120 College St
Norwood, NC 28128
(704) 474-5898
Graveside service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Concord United Methodist Church Cemetery

Gideon Conelly Dula


1931 - 2019
Gideon Conelly Dula Obituary
Gideon Conelly Dula, 87, of Ansonville died Tuesday morning, July 16, 2019.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, July 19, 2019 at Concord United Methodist Church Cemetery. The Rev. Robert Burr will officiate and military honor will follow. The family will receive friends following the service.
Mr. Dula was born Nov. 24, 1931 in Anson County to the late Robert Boggan Dula and Budetta Allen Dula.
He was a graduate of Ansonville High School and a member of Ansonville United Methodist Church.
He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War and was a retiree of Stanly Fixtures.
He is survived by his wife, Louise Ingold Dula of the home; a daughter, Lou Spivey and husband Mark of Raleigh; a granddaughter, Lauren Spivey; and a great-granddaughter, Caroline Michel of Apex.
He was preceded in death by his brothers, Robert Dula and George Dula, and his sister, Sara Dula Allen.
Memorials may be made to , PO Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516.
Published in Stanly News And Press from July 17 to July 18, 2019
