Gladys Elizabeth Ferrell of Albemarle, age 83, passed away peacefully Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019.
A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25, 2019 at Bethany United Methodist Church, with Rev. Daniel Cox officiating.
Born Jan. 20, 1936 in Athens, Ga., Gladys was the daughter of the late William E. Ferrell and Thelma Davis Ferrell.
She was a graduate of Pfeiffer College with a B.A. in Elementary Education and later received her Master's Degree from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.
Gladys enjoyed a 35-year career, teaching second grade at Aquadale School.
She had a great love for God, her country and her cat family. She was an avid reader and traveled to many foreign lands in her books.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sister, Billie Ferrell.
She is survived by her many students, her work family at Aquadale School, friends and her special caregivers at Woodhaven Court.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the ASPCA.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019