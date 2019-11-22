Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stanly Funeral Home
1835 Badin Rd
Albemarle, NC 28001
(704) 982-8134
Graveside service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
3:00 PM
Bethany United Methodist Church

Gladys Elizabeth Ferrell


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gladys Elizabeth Ferrell Obituary
Gladys Elizabeth Ferrell of Albemarle, age 83, passed away peacefully Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019.
A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25, 2019 at Bethany United Methodist Church, with Rev. Daniel Cox officiating.
Born Jan. 20, 1936 in Athens, Ga., Gladys was the daughter of the late William E. Ferrell and Thelma Davis Ferrell.
She was a graduate of Pfeiffer College with a B.A. in Elementary Education and later received her Master's Degree from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.
Gladys enjoyed a 35-year career, teaching second grade at Aquadale School.
She had a great love for God, her country and her cat family. She was an avid reader and traveled to many foreign lands in her books.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sister, Billie Ferrell.
She is survived by her many students, her work family at Aquadale School, friends and her special caregivers at Woodhaven Court.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the ASPCA.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gladys's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -