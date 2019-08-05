Home

Gladys Irene (Saunders) Hardister


1934 - 2019
Gladys Irene (Saunders) Hardister Obituary
Gladys Irene Saunders Hardister, 85, of Albemarle, passed away Sunday Aug. 4, 2019 in Atrium Health Pineville.
Her funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday Aug. 8, 2019 at Fairview Baptist Church with the Rev. Ken Burris officiating. Burial will follow in Stanly Gardens of Memory. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Stanly Funeral and Cremation Care of Albemarle.
Gladys was born June 23, 1934 in Stanly County and was the daughter of the late Jack Poe Saunders and Lavina Hall Saunders.
She was a former employee of Allison Manufacturing. She was a member of Fairview Baptist Church.
Mrs. Hardister was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Gray Hardister on Feb. 24, 2019.
She is survived by a son, Donald Gray Hardister Jr. (Pam) of Charlotte; a brother, John Saunders of Lenoir; sister, Diane Spiegler of Charlotte; granddaughter, Tracey Miller (Brett) of Fletcher; and four great-grandchildren, Angela, Kay, Shelby and Dustin.
Stanly Funeral and Cremation Care of Albemarle is serving the Hardister Family.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2019
