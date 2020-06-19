Gladys Hartsell Yow, 90, of Albemarle, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Trinity Place.
Gladys was born May 27, 1930 in Oakboro to the late James Monroe Hartsell and Nellie Smith Hartsell.
She was also preceded in death by her beloved husband of 70 years, J.D. Yow, who passed away December 29, 2017; and sisters, Ramelle Efird and Ruby Teen Crisco.
She will lie in state on Monday, June 22, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Hartsell Funeral Home, Albemarle, for friends to pay their respects, the family will not be present at this time. The graveside service will be at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Stanly Gardens of Memory in Albemarle, officiated by Rev. Fred Carpenter.
She is survived by her daughter, Sandra Edwin of Albemarle; son, Barry Yow of Albemarle; sisters, Mary Jane Furr of Albemarle, Joyce H. Little of Oakboro; grandchildren, Yvonne Edwin and Matt Edwin and wife Jessica; and great-grandchild, Kasey Edwin.
Gladys worked at Belk for many years. She enjoyed basket weaving and baking. Gladys loved her church and church family, and will be missed by all who knew her.
Memorials may be made to Main Street United Methodist Church, 1100 W. Main St., Albemarle, NC 28001.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle is serving the Yow family.
Online condolences may be made at www.hartsellfh.com.
Gladys was born May 27, 1930 in Oakboro to the late James Monroe Hartsell and Nellie Smith Hartsell.
She was also preceded in death by her beloved husband of 70 years, J.D. Yow, who passed away December 29, 2017; and sisters, Ramelle Efird and Ruby Teen Crisco.
She will lie in state on Monday, June 22, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Hartsell Funeral Home, Albemarle, for friends to pay their respects, the family will not be present at this time. The graveside service will be at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Stanly Gardens of Memory in Albemarle, officiated by Rev. Fred Carpenter.
She is survived by her daughter, Sandra Edwin of Albemarle; son, Barry Yow of Albemarle; sisters, Mary Jane Furr of Albemarle, Joyce H. Little of Oakboro; grandchildren, Yvonne Edwin and Matt Edwin and wife Jessica; and great-grandchild, Kasey Edwin.
Gladys worked at Belk for many years. She enjoyed basket weaving and baking. Gladys loved her church and church family, and will be missed by all who knew her.
Memorials may be made to Main Street United Methodist Church, 1100 W. Main St., Albemarle, NC 28001.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle is serving the Yow family.
Online condolences may be made at www.hartsellfh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.