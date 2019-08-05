Home

Glenn Edward Burris


1935 - 2019
Glenn Edward Burris Obituary
Glenn Edward Burris, 84, passed away August 4, 2019 in the Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House in Salisbury.
His funeral will be at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 at Kendall's Baptist Church with the Rev. Kent Little and the Rev. Ryan Burris officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. prior to the hour of the service.
Born June 27, 1935 in Stanly County, he was the son of the late Virgil Burris and Emma Pauline Morris Burris.
He was a member of Kendall's Baptist Church.
He was owner and operator of Quenby 66 from 1969 until 1981. He then worked for Preformed Line Products for over 15 years. After retirement, he worked for Stanly County for over 12 years at the Bethany Convenience Site.
Mr. Burris is survived by his wife, Betty Griffin Burris of the home; sons, Kerry Burris and wife Ginny of New London, Dale Burris and wife Lori of Richfield; sisters, Jean Miller and Linda Burris, both of New London; three grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
A brother, Keith Burris, preceded him in death.
The family requests that memorials be made to Kendall's Baptist Church, 32157 Kendall's Church Road, New London, NC 28127.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2019
