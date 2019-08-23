|
Glenn J. Holshouser, 85, of Albemarle, and most recently residing at Merrill Gardens in Woodstock, Ga., passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019.
He was born July 15, 1933 in Rowan County to the late Glenn P. Holshouser and Maggie Brady Holshouser.
Glenn attended Catawba College, and served in active duty with the U.S. Navy in the Korean War from 1951 to 1955.
Church, faith, family and friends were very important to Glenn - who never met a stranger. Glenn was dedicated to his work and a long career in automobile finance and leasing at Confederate Motors in Albemarle.
Most special to him was the love he had for family, especially his three grandchildren, Christopher, Audrey and Lillian, and great-grand twins, Connor and Julianna.
Glenn loved going to ball games and swim meets. He enjoyed all types of sports, and was an avid N.C. State fan … frequenting N.C. State football games. He was such a great fan, arriving early for tailgating, and one of the last ones in the stadium (rain or shine) after most had headed out.
When he wasn't sporting N.C. State attire, he could be found pulling for UNC in support of the family Tarheels in his "house divided."
He was such a kind man to everyone, with a wonderful big smile.
Over the last couple years, Glenn made many dear friends while living at Merrill Gardens in Woodstock, Ga. They enjoyed time each day to catch up on all the local news and solve any problems, especially with his good buddy Marshall.
Glenn was preceded in death by his loving wife of 58 years, Betty Foil Holshouser.
He is survived by a son, Phillip Holshouser and wife, Kara; daughter, Anne Webster and husband, Dodd; grandchildren Christopher Lee and wife, Jennifer, Audrey Holshouser and Lillian Holshouser; and great-grand twins, Connor McKinnon Lee and Julianna Peyton Lee. Also surviving are his sister, Sylvia Alexander and husband, James, and niece, Pam Alexander.
A memorial service was held Wednesday, July 24, in Merrill Gardens, 12730 Hwy. 92 E., Woodstock, Ga.
A service will also be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31 at Main Street United Methodist Church, 1100 W. Main St., Albemarle.
The family will have an informal visitation following the service.
Glenn and Betty were blessed with many friends throughout life.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Main Street United Methodist Church or the .
Published in Stanly News And Press from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2019