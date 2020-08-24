Gloria Jean Carpenter, 72, of Richfield, passed away August 21, 2020 at her home.
Mrs. Carpenter was born April 19, 1948 at Fort Bragg, NC to the late Joseph Grossi and the late Rebecca Jean Grossi.
She was also preceded in death by husband, Boyce Lee Carpenter; grandson, Joseph Daniel Hill; brother, Joseph Grossi, Jr.; and niece, Rebecca Reiher.
The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. - 9 p.m. Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle. The funeral service will be held on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Hartsell Funeral Home's Lefler Memorial Chapel officiated by Pastor Toney Parsons.
Survivors include daughter, April (Cory) McWilliams of Columbus, GA; son, Christoper (Amber) Kubik of Beulaville, NC; grandchildren, Nicholas Hill, Sarah Hill, Devin Kubik, Dylan and Erik McWilliams; brother, William (Yvonne) Reiher; and niece, Vickie Jo Reiher.
Memorials may be made to the Vietnam Veterans of America.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle is serving the Carpenter family.
Online condolences may be made at www.hartsellfh.com.