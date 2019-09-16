Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hartsell Funeral Home - Albemarle
522 N 2nd St.
Albemarle, NC 28001
(704) 983-1188

Grace C. Mauldin


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Grace C. Mauldin Obituary
Grace C. Mauldin, 82, of Albemarle, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019.
Mrs. Mauldin was born Nov. 26, 1936 in Stanly County to the late A. Lee Clark and the late Ethel Kepley Clark.
She was also preceded in death by her husband, Richard Lane Mauldin; and brothers, Tim Clark and J.R. Clark.
The family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019 at Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle. The funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. in the Hartsell Funeral Home's Lefler Memorial Chapel officiated by the Rev. Robert Britt. Burial will be held at the Fairview Memorial Park at 1425 E. Main St., Albemarle.
Survivors include son, Rodney Mauldin of Oakboro; granddaughter, Emily Whitley of Oakboro; grandson, Chadwyck Mauldin; granddaughter, Sarah Mauldin; great-grandsons, Ryder and Asher Whitley; companion, Chuck Ballengee; and caregiver, Sunny Grubbs.
Memorials may be made to Stanly County Hospice and the Uwharrie, 960 N. First St., Albemarle, NC 28001.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle is serving the Mauldin family.
Online condolences may be made at www.hartsellfh.com.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Sept. 16 to Sept. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Grace's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now