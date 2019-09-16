|
Grace C. Mauldin, 82, of Albemarle, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019.
Mrs. Mauldin was born Nov. 26, 1936 in Stanly County to the late A. Lee Clark and the late Ethel Kepley Clark.
She was also preceded in death by her husband, Richard Lane Mauldin; and brothers, Tim Clark and J.R. Clark.
The family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019 at Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle. The funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. in the Hartsell Funeral Home's Lefler Memorial Chapel officiated by the Rev. Robert Britt. Burial will be held at the Fairview Memorial Park at 1425 E. Main St., Albemarle.
Survivors include son, Rodney Mauldin of Oakboro; granddaughter, Emily Whitley of Oakboro; grandson, Chadwyck Mauldin; granddaughter, Sarah Mauldin; great-grandsons, Ryder and Asher Whitley; companion, Chuck Ballengee; and caregiver, Sunny Grubbs.
Memorials may be made to Stanly County Hospice and the Uwharrie, 960 N. First St., Albemarle, NC 28001.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle is serving the Mauldin family.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Sept. 16 to Sept. 17, 2019